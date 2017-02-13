Paris City Council continues discussi...

Paris City Council continues discussions on possible $11 million bond election

Paris City Council will continue discussions and possibly act on bringing a city bond election to the May election ballot. The proposed road and park bond project was first presented at the December 12, 2016 council meeting, where by the council opted to hear input from citizens before adding the bond to the up and coming local election.

