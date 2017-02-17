Mark your calendars for Honey Grove C...

Mark your calendars for Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

The Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet will be held March 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Honey Grove High School Cafeteria located on N. 17th Street. Come join us for this fun-filled evening of good food and great entertainment.

