Man Sentenced as a Habitual Criminal
The DA's Office says 48-year-old John Robin Parisi of Reno was sentenced to over 12 years in prison as a result of convictions in two separate felony cases where the prosecutor sought and received habitual criminal status based on the defendant's lengthy criminal history. This sentence ensures that Parisi will serve a minimum of 5 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
