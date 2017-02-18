Lamar County Sheriff's office trying ...

Lamar County Sheriff's office trying to find missing girls

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: EParis Extra

The Lamar County Sheriff's office in Paris, TX is currently working a juvenile runaway case #17-00344 regarding Harley F. Carroll and Stormy R. Dunken . The girls were reported as runaways on February 16, 2017 and they were last seen at the Kroger's parking lot in Paris, TX on February 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Commit a Crime 7 min Leave her alone 3
I Guess We're Not Allowed To Talk About It 12 min Dont Tread On Me 1
What happened to Ail Burress 13 min Nikki Lies 293
Meth Head Murders Workers 3 hr Shorty 38
Turner Pipe 5 hr Fare Thee Well 4
Paris Regional Medical Center! 5 hr Money 7
who did murder mrs. searight (Apr '13) 11 hr what 179
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) 16 hr Batgirl 185
Missing Person Report Mon justice nutjob 43
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC