Lamar County Sheriff's office trying to find missing girls
The Lamar County Sheriff's office in Paris, TX is currently working a juvenile runaway case #17-00344 regarding Harley F. Carroll and Stormy R. Dunken . The girls were reported as runaways on February 16, 2017 and they were last seen at the Kroger's parking lot in Paris, TX on February 17, 2017.
