Jim Brown named chief development off...

Jim Brown named chief development officer at HCA Gulf Coast

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Jim Brown, an area health care executive, has been named chief development officer for HCA Gulf Coast Division to help lead expansion efforts, the company said this week. Brown's most recent experience was senior vice president and CEO of ambulatory services for Memorial Hermann Health System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump & Iran 1 min Democrats Terriosm 6
Gary Young 5 min Nikki 40
man called skipper or skippie 13 min ultimate authority 29
Worst smell ever? (Jul '08) 19 min Nikki 73
Charles Brantley... 22 min PublicAlert 1
Smiley meadows 3 hr FYI 2
Just filed complaint against AT&T with FCC and BBB (Jan '11) 4 hr Unsatisfied 94
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC