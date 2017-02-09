Jim Brown named chief development officer at HCA Gulf Coast
Jim Brown, an area health care executive, has been named chief development officer for HCA Gulf Coast Division to help lead expansion efforts, the company said this week. Brown's most recent experience was senior vice president and CEO of ambulatory services for Memorial Hermann Health System.
