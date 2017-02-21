Here's the movie that won best picture at the Oscars the year you were born
The Oscars' designation of best picture is Hollywood's most coveted award. While some fantastic films have been honored with the title, other less-than-stellar picks have been named best picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Mexico
|43 min
|Inquisitor
|5
|Trail de Paris
|59 min
|dsnb
|2
|Time limit on W2"s (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Kevin
|22
|Red Lobster next to Chili's (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Answer
|43
|Pedersen found guilty in third trial (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Married the Son
|39
|Prairiland school busses (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Prairiland Student
|21
|Bank theft
|6 hr
|what
|6
|What happened to Ail Burress
|17 hr
|It is bad
|338
|what's happening on 195 early this morning?
|17 hr
|heres the 412
|12
|If You Commit a Crime
|Wed
|heres the 411
|22
|
|10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Batgirl
|185
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC