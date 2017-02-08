Get Excited for San Francisco's Most Highly Anticipated Bar & Restaurant Openings of 2017
If there's one thing to look forward to in 2017, both in the immediate and not-too-distant future, it's all of San Francisco's new bar and restaurant openings. From Cajun and Korean cuisine to pinball machines and "pop-up" craft cocktail bars, there's a ton of buzz building and most of these places haven't even opened yet.
