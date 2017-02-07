French Soldiers shoot down "Allahu Ak...

French Soldiers shoot down "Allahu Akbar" Islamic Terrorist outside of Louvre Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Right Wing News

Paris almost had another taste of Jihad again this time at the Louvre. A machete wielding man, with two backpacks, rushed to enter the museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need References on Angela Elise Hilliard 34 min ifonlyUknewhaha 3
Arrest Question 2 hr what 10
iPhone 3 hr itemize 5
Judge Bill Harris.. Don't know the law!!!! (Apr '12) 3 hr Courthouse Mouse 126
teach& students... (Jul '11) 4 hr Hello 100
SuAnn Moore 6 hr found 3
Liberal traitors 9 hr sanctuary created 3
New Charges Filed 16 hr Dirt in my boots 16
Paris Lakes Medical Center (Apr '16) Mon Lobstermania 15
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,876 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC