France Tourism Officials: Bookings Up in Q1 2017; Eiffel Tower Glass Wall Necessary

More U.S. travelers are headed to France this year. According to Anne-Laure Tuncer, director, USA, for Atout France, the French Tourism Development Agency, bookings to France are up 20 percent for the first quarter of 2017 over 2016 figures.

