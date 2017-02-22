Fight choreographer helps bring to li...

Fight choreographer helps bring to life "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe" at PJC

Photo: The cast of "The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe" prepares to rehearse one of two big fight scenes under the tutelage of fight choreographer Orion Couling . After spending a week working with actors of all ages in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at Paris Junior College , nationally recognized instructor Orion Couling had great praise for their talent.

