February's Patron Saint of Paris also...

February's Patron Saint of Paris also Shares in Black History for Lamar County

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: EParis Extra

Here at eParisExtra we have featured some wonderful people and organizations in past articles as our monthly "Patron Saint of Paris" and this month is no different. Each month our editorial board selects an individual or group of individuals that show their through the sharing of their heart, giving of time, or through the donation of money much like the original Patron Saint of Paris France, Genevieve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One Election That Won't Be Cancelled 39 min Frustrated and Fe... 5
Local Black Preachers In Paris Texas.....Fear (Nov '07) 1 hr Because 76
Bank Thread Removed Again 1 hr food for thought 17
eParisExtra 1 hr Grrrrr 6
JCPennys Closing 3 hr Sears employee 8
Woman found dead (Mar '14) 3 hr Duncan Templemeyer 97
Happy Birthday 4 hr Party Girl 1
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC