Exploding e-cigarette causes local fi...

Exploding e-cigarette causes local fire and face burns

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EParis Extra

Last night a Paris fire was caused by en exploding e-cigarette which sent one for medical aid with burns to the face. "The small fire started in the floor of the home and was quickly extinguished by the Paris Fire Department ," cited Fire Chief Larry Wright.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Ail Burress 24 min Chronic Liar 332
Chick-Fil-a 38 min Locavore 11
Dr. Syed 51 min Pissed off mamma 12
what's happening on 195 early this morning? 3 hr Nikki 9
food stamps 5 hr Riverp8 14
I Guess We're Not Allowed To Talk About It 8 hr lesson for the day 9
Lying press 9 hr the real problem 8
If You Commit a Crime 11 hr heres the 411 22
10 Things You Like, 10 Things You Dislike (Jun '08) Mon Batgirl 185
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC