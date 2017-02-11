Everett Elementary art group dabbles ...

Everett Elementary art group dabbles in painting

Saturday Feb 11

With paintbrushes in hand, the Everett Elementary Genius Hour art class gathered at Uniquely Yours Painting in Paris to create the school's mascot on canvas. Using yellow, blue, and black paint, the instructor walked the second and third grade students through the process.

