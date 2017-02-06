digital europe circuit board barbed wire barrier obstacle thinkstock
In his first fortnight in office, President Trump has shown himself willing to upend precedents and protocols. He may also have shredded the basis for a data-sharing framework that U.S. businesses -- particularly tech companies -- rely on to facilitate transatlantic digital services worth $260 billion per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Charges Filed
|1 hr
|Dirt in my boots
|16
|Arrest Question
|1 hr
|Dirt in my boots
|8
|Paris Tornado April 2, 1982 (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Michael
|70
|Paris Lakes Medical Center (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|Lobstermania
|15
|Trump & Mexico
|11 hr
|Deficiency
|16
|Liberal traitors
|12 hr
|Lamar MAN
|1
|Why Are All Democrats Ignorant as a Brick?
|13 hr
|FYI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC