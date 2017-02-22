Barbara Ann Leads
Barbara Ann Leads , 78, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 , at Paris Regional Medical Center. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
