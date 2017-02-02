AT&T responds to postponement of hear...

AT&T responds to postponement of hearing against city

Thursday Feb 2

The TRO currently in place is still in full force and effect, but it will expire on its own terms at the end of the day today, February 2, 2017. "We are committed to providing service to our customers in downtown Paris and we are pleased that after months of work we were able to relocate our facilities without an interruption of service" - Charles Bassett, Senior Public Relations Manager for Global Media Relations.

