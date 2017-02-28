Added Security for Downtown - Paris, TX
The police department has completed the installation of eight cameras around the Plaza downtown and one camera at the intersection of N. Main and Graham street. Four cameras are focused on the four major intersections of the Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank Thread Removed Again
|1 hr
|Shorty
|18
|Trump
|1 hr
|conservative
|6
|4-Word Game (Oct '09)
|11 hr
|whatimeisit
|5,612
|Local Black Preachers In Paris Texas.....Fear (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Broke preacher
|78
|104.3 The River sucks now
|15 hr
|DMC
|1
|PTSD Veteran
|18 hr
|food for thought
|3
|Debt Crisis soon
|19 hr
|Just askin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC