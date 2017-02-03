ABRY-backed Dermatology Associates ac...

ABRY-backed Dermatology Associates acquires Texoma

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: PE Hub

Dermatology Associates , which is backed by ABRY Partners, has acquired Sherman, Texas-based Texoma Dermatology Clinic , a provider of dermatologic care. No financial terms were disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrat Confesses to Murder and Rape 2 hr Inquisitor 1
Trump & Mexico 2 hr Inquisitor 8
Paris Lakes Medical Center (Apr '16) 2 hr Shorty 10
Glorious Leader 13 hr American 13
Retired Lamar County District Judges? 15 hr Shogun 1
Soup News 18 hr what 2
Meth Head Murders Workers 23 hr Meth Hater 1
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC