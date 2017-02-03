ABRY-backed Dermatology Associates acquires Texoma
Dermatology Associates , which is backed by ABRY Partners, has acquired Sherman, Texas-based Texoma Dermatology Clinic , a provider of dermatologic care. No financial terms were disclosed.
