2017 Chicago auto show: What we liked...

2017 Chicago auto show: What we liked, and what we didn't

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Car Connection

There's always a little less news in Chicago than in Detroit, held a few weeks earlier , but this year several automakers took the wraps off of notable new cars under the bright lights at McCormick Place. Leading the charge was the 2018 Ford Expedition, which retains its truck-based roots but heaps on creature comforts nearly befitting a luxury badge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cattlemens? 7 min curious 5
Need References on Angela Elise Hilliard 50 min somelikeitcold 19
Trump & North Korea 1 hr facade of the facade 2
Chick-Fil-a 1 hr Shorty 5
food stamps 2 hr change people 13
Bill Gates to Pay for Wall 2 hr Breaking News 1
Is Liz really dead? 2 hr what 3
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) Sat Gone but not Forg... 51
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC