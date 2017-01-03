Winter Weather advisory for Paris and...

Winter Weather advisory for Paris and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a winter weather advisory for Paris and surrounding areas from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Residents will see a light snow with accumulations less than 1 inch. Temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid-20's.

