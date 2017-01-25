Wildcats Top Anna on Long Shot

The Paris Wildcats scored a goal off a set piece with 31:41 remaining, then made it stand up for a 1-0 soccer win over the Anna Coyotes Tuesday night at Wildcat Stadium. Paris, now 7-3-3 for the season, travels to Crandall Friday to continue the pre-district portion of its schedule.

