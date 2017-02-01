Things To Do For Valentine's Day in D...

Things To Do For Valentine's Day in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: D Magazine

The Tony Award-winning musical An American in Paris is loaded with toe-tapping songs by the Gershwin Brothers, and its story, of an American soldier and aspiring painter falling for a Parisian woman in the aftermath of World War II, is a romance fit for the holiday. The touring production comes to Dallas before moving over to Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missy & Mark 3 min TXMAFIA 41
Welcome all immigrants!! 1 hr @Real Kelly 18
Mestizos Cost Us $279 Billion Per Year! 1 hr whataburger 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Help reporting dewayne Allen for welfare fraud 10 hr You crazy 3
Does anyone know anything about this girl 10 hr You crazy 43
Glorious Leader 14 hr Political Atheist 11
271 North accident 15 hr shadygrove 4
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC