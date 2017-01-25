The French Room Readies to Open With New Look, New Chef and a Bar and Salon
This is how The French Room looked last year - but it's been closed several months for a renovation, which also includes a new bar and salon. Last summer, The French Room at the Adolphus Hotel decided to close its opulent doors to renovate its space and its concept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Ail Burress
|1 hr
|Nope
|73
|Trump is still not our president!!!
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|No Money for Ali
|3 hr
|So true
|14
|New Charges Filed
|3 hr
|So true
|10
|need to sale gold\diamond ring
|4 hr
|Vermilion
|5
|Lawsuit against "John Doe" (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|So true
|84
|Paris murder trial continues (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|the coc
|45
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Poopsie
|44
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC