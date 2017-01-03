The Depot presents amazing local lineup for January
The Depot Paris has an amazing lineup of local entertainment in January beginning with Blackland Band on January 7. Blackland Band was founded in 1993 and has been entertaining crowds ever since. Named for the soil of North Texas, Blackland's material spans country standards to classic rock and even stirring original songs.
