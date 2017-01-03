Sears Holdings announces store liquid...

Sears Holdings announces store liquidations - Paris store saved

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Sears Holdings Corporation announced recently a series of additional strategic actions to increase its financial flexibility and improve long-term operating performance. These actions will facilitate the transformation of Sears from a store-based, asset-intensive business model into a membership-focused, asset-light business model.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phyllis Carroll Homewreaker 38 min Another former fr... 13
man called skipper or skippie 1 hr Parisite 9
Bank tower fine. 1 hr Solution 16
Sam's Southern Eatery (Oct '15) 3 hr Seriously 29
Burrito Boss 3 hr someone 7
Whew.. a more difficult word game... (Sep '09) 4 hr Vector aka Victor... 7,677
4-Word Game (Oct '09) 4 hr Vector aka Victor... 5,609
Trump supporters are clueless!! 13 hr Political Atheist 97
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC