Police investigate string of burglaries over the weekend
On January 14, 2017 at 12:18 p.m. Paris Police officers responded to a burglary of a building in the 1300 block of N Main. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the building and took numerous items including a welder and plasma cutter.
