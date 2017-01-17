Police investigate string of burglari...

Police investigate string of burglaries over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: EParis Extra

On January 14, 2017 at 12:18 p.m. Paris Police officers responded to a burglary of a building in the 1300 block of N Main. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had entered the building and took numerous items including a welder and plasma cutter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Churchill Returned to Oval Office! 2 hr Inquisitor 1
trump! 13 hr Political Atheist 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Best/Worst Barber in Paris (Dec '08) 17 hr itsjustme 26
"Climate Change" DELETED from White House Website! 17 hr itsjustme 2
MLK Holiday 18 hr FYI 39
Lice at North Lamar 18 hr Curious 24
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,116,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC