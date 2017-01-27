Paris Detective found not liable in missing woman's lawsuit
This week in a Plano federal court a jury ruled in favor of Det. Ronnica Blake , stating she did not violate the constitutional rights of Ali Jo Burress in 2013 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Donald Trump Take a Hike
|3 min
|Cogburn
|5
|Heather Meeks
|41 min
|Doug
|1
|Coward Eats Lead
|1 hr
|Davey Jones
|2
|lamar county courthouse politics????
|1 hr
|mikey mouse
|12
|mosque in paris
|2 hr
|mikey
|5
|What happened to melanie martin?
|3 hr
|Shorty
|4
|Method dealers in duplex on 5th SW
|13 hr
|Rat
|6
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|Inspiration to us...
|49
|What happened to Ail Burress
|Sun
|So true
|130
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC