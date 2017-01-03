Operation Save Your Skin to host free...

Operation Save Your Skin to host free cancer screening

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

Shikha Prakash along with Texas Oncology and Nurse Practitioner Ashley Chapperell of Texoma Dermatology will host a free skin cancer screening on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 1 - 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary, all walk in's are welcome. The screening will take place at Texas Oncology located at 3550 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris, TX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 min Wang 1,014
President Trump!!! 12 min Filth of the Left 10
man called skipper or skippie 20 min Gomer Pyle 13
Bank tower fine. 32 min Lock Him Up 21
Bed bugs 2 hr Another former fr... 12
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) 3 hr sure you can 43
Paris Lakes Medical Center (Apr '16) 5 hr sure you can 4
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC