Operation Save Your Skin to host free cancer screening

Shikha Prakash along with Texas Oncology and Nurse Practitioner Ashley Chapperell of Texoma Dermatology will host a free skin cancer screening on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 1 - 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary, all walk in's are welcome. The screening will take place at Texas Oncology located at 3550 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris, TX.

