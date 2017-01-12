North Lamar Fine Arts Standouts named...

North Lamar Fine Arts Standouts named to All-State

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: EParis Extra

Photo: North Lamar High School freshman Sean Gist has been named to the Texas All-State Choir while junior Seth Carter was named to the Texas All-State Band. Both will represent North Lamar and Paris, Texas, at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio on Texas has a reputation for some of the best high school music programs in the country and, as a result, some of the most highly skilled high school musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lice at North Lamar 14 min Concern 7
Typical Paris 30 min So true 29
Guy in big Grey truck with punisher skull on back 43 min Candycane 9
Bank tower fine. 1 hr so anyway 34
President Trump!!! 2 hr Political Atheist 46
A gas station chain 6 store in paris 3 hr Purpleheartvet 7
New ER 3 hr Build It They Wil... 9
AT&T Fights Back 6 hr Just my thoughts 9
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) Jan 11 sure you can 43
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC