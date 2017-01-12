North Lamar Fine Arts Standouts named to All-State
Photo: North Lamar High School freshman Sean Gist has been named to the Texas All-State Choir while junior Seth Carter was named to the Texas All-State Band. Both will represent North Lamar and Paris, Texas, at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio on Texas has a reputation for some of the best high school music programs in the country and, as a result, some of the most highly skilled high school musicians.
