Neighbors Emergency Center Paris, TX Location Postponed
Neighbors Health , the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center, announces the Neighbors Paris, TX location is delayed until further market conditions can be evaluated. "Neighbors Emergency Center Paris is on a temporary hold until July 1, 2017," stated Bruce McVeigh, Neighbors Chief Operating Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Conner?
|2 hr
|Ramblin Jack
|4
|baby dolls paris (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|just saying
|29
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|need to know Jason Henrys home number ASAP! (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Curioud
|38
|Lori Pool. mcentyre .stewart
|16 hr
|Forever
|10
|Results Companies full of Losers & Scum
|17 hr
|stopjudging
|14
|i have the greatest
|19 hr
|Simplicity
|7
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC