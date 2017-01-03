Neighbors Emergency Center Paris, TX ...

Neighbors Emergency Center Paris, TX Location Postponed

Neighbors Health , the parent company of Neighbors Emergency Center, announces the Neighbors Paris, TX location is delayed until further market conditions can be evaluated. "Neighbors Emergency Center Paris is on a temporary hold until July 1, 2017," stated Bruce McVeigh, Neighbors Chief Operating Officer.

Paris, TX

