Ms. Smith goes to Washington
Friday, January 20, 2017 was a big day in Washington, D.C. But Saturday the 21st may be bigger because it will be the day the women took over. Conceived just 10 weeks ago, the Women's March on Washington will draw an estimated 200,000 women to the National Mall for a peaceful march and rally.
