Ms. Smith goes to Washington

Ms. Smith goes to Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: EParis Extra

Friday, January 20, 2017 was a big day in Washington, D.C. But Saturday the 21st may be bigger because it will be the day the women took over. Conceived just 10 weeks ago, the Women's March on Washington will draw an estimated 200,000 women to the National Mall for a peaceful march and rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Charges Filed 55 min Unnamed Poster 1
What happened to Ail Burress 1 hr The Law 15
Can I dropout of school in Tennessee 1 hr Inquisitor 13
Rioters get 10 years prison 2 hr I love Texas 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr HodaPharts 1,057
MLK Holiday 4 hr Inquisitor 42
Woke up today and....... 17 hr Political Atheist 26
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC