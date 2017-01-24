McDonald's of Greater North Texas and the Paris Police Department Team Up to Host Coffee with Cops
In an effort to support local law enforcement, McDonald's of Greater North Texas is partnering with the Paris Police Department to host Coffee with Cops on Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located at 3825 Lamar Ave. in Paris, Texas. Coffee with Cops is a community engagement opportunity for residents to interact with officers working in their neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|50 min
|BTW
|1,063
|New Charges Filed
|58 min
|Dirt in my boots
|7
|food stamps
|8 hr
|Hello
|3
|What happened to Ail Burress
|8 hr
|So true
|46
|Women Protesting
|8 hr
|Coon Hunter
|17
|Coon Hunting
|8 hr
|Coon Hunter
|5
|Worst smell ever? (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Political Atheist
|62
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Poopsie
|44
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC