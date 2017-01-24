McDonald's of Greater North Texas and...

McDonald's of Greater North Texas and the Paris Police Department Team Up to Host Coffee with Cops

21 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

In an effort to support local law enforcement, McDonald's of Greater North Texas is partnering with the Paris Police Department to host Coffee with Cops on Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located at 3825 Lamar Ave. in Paris, Texas. Coffee with Cops is a community engagement opportunity for residents to interact with officers working in their neighborhood.

