McDonald's of Greater North Texas and the Paris Police Department Team Up to Host Coffee with Cops

In an effort to support local law enforcement, McDonald's of Greater North Texas is partnering with the Paris Police Department to host Coffee with Cops on Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located at 3825 Lamar Ave. in Paris, Texas. Coffee with Cops is a community engagement opportunity for residents to interact with officers working in their neighborhood.

