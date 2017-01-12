Mayor Hashmi orders power to cell pho...

Mayor Hashmi orders power to cell phone towers on First National Bank to be turned off

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: EParis Extra

It's no secret that David Alarid, owner of the historic First National Bank building located in downtown Paris has been in a holding pattern with renovations for almost a year with the city. The hold up has been getting the power turned off to the large cell towers located on top of the building so that workers are not exposed to a possible health hazard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New ER 12 min Switcher 12
Charlotte Johnson 16 min John A 1
AT&T Fights Back 1 hr the past 14
Trump supporters are clueless!! 4 hr Fake Dr 111
Lice at North Lamar 9 hr So true 11
Damon Morris.... 9 hr peace1967 1
Holiday Trash Pickup 10 hr Do your job 2
Typical Paris 16 hr Enquiring minds 30
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) Jan 11 sure you can 43
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC