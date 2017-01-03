Lamar County Genealogical Society to ...

Lamar County Genealogical Society to meet Jan. 10

The January meeting of the Lamar County Texas Genealogical Society will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. at the Genealogical Library. Andrea Weddle will speak to the group about the Special Collections and Archives at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

