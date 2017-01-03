Lamar County Genealogical Society to meet Jan. 10
The January meeting of the Lamar County Texas Genealogical Society will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. at the Genealogical Library. Andrea Weddle will speak to the group about the Special Collections and Archives at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
