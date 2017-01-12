Joe Earl "Big" Haynes

Joe Earl "Big" Haynes

Beloved husband of 61 years to Joy Edmiaston Haynes. Loving father to daughter, Holly Morgan and son-in-law, Kevin Morgan; son, Cory Joe Haynes and daughter-in-law, Melissa Haynes.

