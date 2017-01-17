Jacqueline "Jackie" Christaine Anatolea Boulanger Gibson
JACQUELINE "JACKIE" CHRISTAINE ANATOLEA BOULANGER GIBSON went to be with her Lord on January 12, 2017, in Paris, Texas, at the age of 90. Jackie was born on March 6, 1926, in Cambrai, France, to her father, George Robert Boulanger, and her mother, Jeanne Georgette Lalisse. She and a young American soldier, Calvin "Blackie" Dennis Gibson, met at a Red Cross dance in Cambrai while he was stationed at nearby St. Quentin with the 405th Bomb Group of the 9th AAF.
