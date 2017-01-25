Howard Leon Kirkpatrick

Howard Leon Kirkpatrick

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EParis Extra

Howard Leon Kirkpatrick 74, of Paris Texas, peacefully sailed his ship to the promise land surrounded by all his children on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:39 a.m. at his home. Funeral services are set for Howard was born April 8, 1942 in Red River County, Texas to Paul Leon and Clara Mae Hill Kirkpatrick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missy & Mark 55 min Cousin 1
Buyer for left over garage sale items (Aug '12) 1 hr Nena 28
What happened to Ail Burress 1 hr trueornot 118
All About Nikki 1 hr So true 7
Judge Bill Harris.. Don't know the law!!!! (Apr '12) 3 hr frustrated 120
Beware of home sellers in paris area 3 hr Confused 2
Welding Jobs (Jul '10) 7 hr Sunshine42764 14
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) Jan 23 Poopsie 44
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC