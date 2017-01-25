Howard Leon Kirkpatrick
Howard Leon Kirkpatrick 74, of Paris Texas, peacefully sailed his ship to the promise land surrounded by all his children on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:39 a.m. at his home. Funeral services are set for Howard was born April 8, 1942 in Red River County, Texas to Paul Leon and Clara Mae Hill Kirkpatrick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missy & Mark
|55 min
|Cousin
|1
|Buyer for left over garage sale items (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Nena
|28
|What happened to Ail Burress
|1 hr
|trueornot
|118
|All About Nikki
|1 hr
|So true
|7
|Judge Bill Harris.. Don't know the law!!!! (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|frustrated
|120
|Beware of home sellers in paris area
|3 hr
|Confused
|2
|Welding Jobs (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Sunshine42764
|14
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|Jan 23
|Poopsie
|44
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC