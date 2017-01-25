Howard Leon Kirkpatrick 74, of Paris Texas, peacefully sailed his ship to the promise land surrounded by all his children on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:39 a.m. at his home. Funeral services are set for Howard was born April 8, 1942 in Red River County, Texas to Paul Leon and Clara Mae Hill Kirkpatrick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.