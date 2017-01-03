Hollywood producer and Paris native to give private screening of Sleepless starring Jamie Foxx
Executive producer Judd Payne will return home to Paris on Thursday, January 12, 2017 to give a private screening of the upcoming Jamie Foxx action movie "Sleepless" that will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 13th. Immediately following the movie, there will be a reception at House of Soul where Payne will talk about the making of the film.
