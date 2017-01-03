Hollywood producer and Paris native t...

Hollywood producer and Paris native to give private screening of Sleepless starring Jamie Foxx

Executive producer Judd Payne will return home to Paris on Thursday, January 12, 2017 to give a private screening of the upcoming Jamie Foxx action movie "Sleepless" that will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 13th. Immediately following the movie, there will be a reception at House of Soul where Payne will talk about the making of the film.

