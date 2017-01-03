Hall's Goal Tops 6th-Ranked Kilgore

Hall's Goal Tops 6th-Ranked Kilgore

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: EParis Extra

Katy Hall scored a breakaway goal just 1:33 before halftime, and the Paris Ladycats made it stand up for a 1-0 win Tuesday over defending regional champion Kilgore in a pre-district match at Wildcat Stadium. Topside defender Deagan Dingman chipped the ball over the Lady Bulldog defense that Hall was able to control at the top of the 18-yard box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
man called skipper or skippie 33 min So true 11
President Trump!!! 48 min Tinkle tinkle 6
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr New Resident 1,012
Bank tower fine. 1 hr downtown dwellers 18
Paris Lakes Medical Center (Apr '16) 1 hr sure you can 4
Paris Extended Stay owned by Texas haters (Sep '15) 2 hr Timothy clay 4
Burrito Boss 3 hr American 10
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC