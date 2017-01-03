Hall's Goal Tops 6th-Ranked Kilgore

Katy Hall scored a breakaway goal just 1:33 before halftime, and the Paris Ladycats made it stand up for a 1-0 win Tuesday over defending regional champion Kilgore in a pre-district match at Wildcat Stadium. Topside defender Deagan Dingman chipped the ball over the Lady Bulldog defense that Hall was able to control at the top of the 18-yard box.

