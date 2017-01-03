Gayle Frances Merritt
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Susan Leddy officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam's Southern Eatery (Oct '15)
|12 min
|Seriously
|29
|Burrito Boss
|53 min
|someone
|7
|Phyllis Carroll Homewreaker
|1 hr
|Another former fr...
|11
|Whew.. a more difficult word game... (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Vector aka Victor...
|7,677
|4-Word Game (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Vector aka Victor...
|5,609
|why are people rude
|3 hr
|Delt it
|6
|Bed bugs
|3 hr
|Another former fr...
|11
|man called skipper or skippie
|6 hr
|trump
|8
|Trump supporters are clueless!!
|10 hr
|Political Atheist
|97
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC