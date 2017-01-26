First look: Brasserie du Parc
The seafood risotto with red snapper, mussels, salmon, shrimp and calamari at Brasserie du Parc, at One Park Place in downtown Houston. The seafood risotto with red snapper, mussels, salmon, shrimp and calamari at Brasserie du Parc, at One Park Place in downtown Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mosque in paris
|28 min
|never trump nation
|3
|Should Donald Trump Take a Hike
|38 min
|Vermilion
|2
|Method dealers in duplex on 5th SW
|7 hr
|Rat
|6
|Champion Motors (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Hello
|23
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|food stamps
|11 hr
|Duhmarse
|6
|She Said She Said
|11 hr
|you might be a re...
|18
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|13 hr
|Inspiration to us...
|49
|What happened to Ail Burress
|21 hr
|So true
|130
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC