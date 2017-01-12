Everett Toyota of Paris host pet food...

Everett Toyota of Paris host pet food drive all month

Everett Toyota along with the Lamar County Humane Association will be hosting a pet food throughout the month of January. The goal is fill up the truck bed of two Toyota Tundra trucks with dog and cat food gravely needed to care for the animals at the Paris Animal Shelter.

