Dora Ann Stidham
The family has scheduled memorial services for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at First Baptist Church in Paris with Dr. Tommy Turner , Rev. Ken Cannon and Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woke up today and.......
|29 min
|Inquisitor
|25
|Lice at North Lamar
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|25
|The louder they scream . . .
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|What happened to Ail Burress
|3 hr
|Hummmmmm
|4
|White House Butler Interview
|3 hr
|Big Earl
|1
|Churchill Returned to Oval Office!
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|Women Protesting
|13 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC