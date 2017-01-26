Defense Verdict for Harley-Davidson

Skip Eubanks of Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell and Mark Kircher of Quarles & Brady and won a defense verdict on behalf of Harley-Davidson on January 19, 2017 in a product liability case in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. The claims against Harley-Davidson related to Harley-Davidson offer of anti-lock brakes as optional as opposed to standard equipment on some of its models including the 2012 Electra Glide Classic.

