Defense Verdict for Harley-Davidson
Skip Eubanks of Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell and Mark Kircher of Quarles & Brady and won a defense verdict on behalf of Harley-Davidson on January 19, 2017 in a product liability case in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. The claims against Harley-Davidson related to Harley-Davidson offer of anti-lock brakes as optional as opposed to standard equipment on some of its models including the 2012 Electra Glide Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Ail Burress
|4 min
|So true
|98
|She Said She Said
|18 min
|Evidence
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|40 min
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Bank tower fine.
|1 hr
|do your homework
|62
|Trump is still not our president!!!
|1 hr
|so what
|6
|No Money for Ali
|2 hr
|So true
|24
|Champion Motors (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|The underdog
|17
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|Jan 23
|Poopsie
|44
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC