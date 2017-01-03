Cold Friday - slight chance of snow

Cold Friday - slight chance of snow

Tomorrow, January 6, 2017 will be bitter cold for Paris and along the Red River. The high for Paris is set for 30 degrees with a slight chance of snow.

