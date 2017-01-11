City of Paris to hold emergency meeting on the public health of the First National Bank building
The City of Paris will hold an Emergency Meeting necessitated by an imminent threat to public health or safety posed by the dangerous condition of the First National Bank building located at 104 Bonham St., Paris TX.
