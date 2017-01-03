City Bond Election to be held on Febr...

City Bond Election to be held on February 8

Paris City Council voted to add a city wide bond election to the ballot on February 8, 2017 at last night's monthly meeting. The proposed road and park bond project was first presented at the December 12, 2016 council meeting, where by the council opted to hear input from citizens before adding the bond to the up and coming local election.

