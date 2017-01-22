Children's Advocacy Center Annual Sweetheart Soiree set for February 16

The Children's Advocacy Center of Paris invites the public to celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way by attending the 16th Annual Sweetheart Soiree on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 7 p.m.-midnight. The annual dinner and dance event will be held at the Love Civic Center and will be catered by Crawford's Hole in the Wall , entertainment provided by Decades , and bar service provided by Buffalo Joe's .

