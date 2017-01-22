Children's Advocacy Center Annual Swe...

Children's Advocacy Center Annual Sweetheart Soiree set for February 16

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: EParis Extra

The Children's Advocacy Center of Paris invites the public to celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way by attending the 16th Annual Sweetheart Soiree on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 7 p.m.-midnight. The annual dinner and dance event will be held at the Love Civic Center and will be catered by Crawford's Hole in the Wall , entertainment provided by Decades , and bar service provided by Buffalo Joe's .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Protesting 1 hr So true 14
What happened to Ail Burress 2 hr So true 30
New Charges Filed 3 hr Verdicts In 2
Paul Lester Wrecker Service (Nov '13) 8 hr I believe it 10
assited living in paris texas (Dec '10) 8 hr Hmmmm 6
Sick of Marie Osmond Commercial (Nov '13) 11 hr Revival Time 39
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09) 14 hr Poopsie 44
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC