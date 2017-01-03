Can't Stop The Feeling - Paris Texas

Can't Stop The Feeling - Paris Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: EParis Extra

See what the feeling is all about in the following music video where the Paris community, from school kids and teachers to business owners to our very own Police Department, all come together to have fun and show us some moves. By the end of the show, you too won't be able to STOP THE FEELING! To report community news free of charge to our readers, making it accessible and useful to all, twenty-four hours a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bed bugs 4 hr Birdy 9
Trump supporters are clueless!! 6 hr Name goes here 77
Breakdown of speeding ticket (Feb '13) 9 hr Dan Dan 22
Bank tower fine. 9 hr Vermilion 15
Sears store 9 hr Hummmmmm 18
Lice at North Lamar 13 hr Pissed off 1
Why does Dad hate me?? 15 hr Danney Williams C... 1
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC