Boys and Girls Club of Paris looking for mentors
The Boys and Girls Club of Paris is starting a mentoring program for anyone eighteen years of age or older who wants to make a difference in a young child's life. Almost 70 members visit the club on a daily basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Protesting
|1 min
|Women
|18
|What happened to Ail Burress
|15 min
|So true
|51
|food stamps
|15 min
|Trump better by t...
|4
|need to sale gold\diamond ring
|17 min
|Saler Sam
|2
|Rioters get 10 years prison
|23 min
|Trump better by t...
|6
|No Money for Ali
|26 min
|Breaking news
|1
|assited living in paris texas (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Bailea
|7
|New Charges Filed
|5 hr
|Dirt in my boots
|7
|Judge Judy Dead at 68 (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Poopsie
|44
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC